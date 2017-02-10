Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs downs Bay High

Mikyah Mack scored 11 points as Ocean Springs beat Bay High 43-28 on Friday. Alexis Caldwell, Dougless St. Amant and Kayleigh Joiner all scored 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Biloxi girls 46, Gulfport 42: Breanna Riley led the Lady Indians with 24 points. Amyjah Hardnett and Dywana Parker led Gulfport with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Biloxi and Gulfport will face off once again at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the opening game of the Region 8-6A Tournament at Biloxi.
Harrison Central 56, St. Stanislaus 45: Anthony Barnett scored 17 points, DaQuan Perkins added 15 for the Red Rebels (19-7).
Bay High 57, Ocean Springs 44: Tolu Smith scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Tigers (22-5). Jaylan Wilson added 14, Darius Wyman scored 12.
Pascagoula 70, Moss Point 38: Eric Smith and Noel Jones each scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (21-6). Pascagoula faces Gautier in the Region 8-5A tournament at West Harrison at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Picayune 63, Hancock 27: Stephane Ayangma scored 24 points to lead the Maroon Tide (20-7).
D’Iberville girls 55, Stone 34: Alexa Landenberger led the Lady Warriors (8-15) with 21 points, Casey Ferguson added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Stone dropped to 13-14.
St. Patrick girls 76, Lumberton 54: Baylee Hodge scored 17 points, Morgan McCrea added 15 for the Lady Irish (18-8).
CCA girls 42, Newton County Academy 32: Jill Peterman scored 29 points as the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the District 4AA championship.
Powerlifting
Gautier won the Region 4-5A powerlifting meet on Friday. The Gators had 48 points, followed by Pearl River Central (36), Pascagoula (31), Long Beach (27), Hattiesburg (20), Stone (19), Picayune (10) and West Harrison (2).
First-place finishers for the Gators were Shamir Carroll (165 pounds), DeAndre Torrey (181 pounds), Chris Hunt (198 pounds), Justin Scott (308 pounds) and Cameron Williams (over 308 pounds).
Comments