This OLA volleyball star racks up another national honor

Our Lady Academy volleyball standout Emma Funk earned her second All-American honor.
The junior was named All-American by PrepVolleyball.com.
Two months ago, Funk was named to the MaxPreps Small School All-American volleyball first team.
Funk, a two-time Sun Herald Player of the Year, led OLA to a fifth straight Class I state championship. She amassed 748 kills, 89 blocks and 34 aces and was also named a MaxPreps.com First Team Small School All-American.
Last month, Funk was named Gatorade player of the year in Mississippi.
OLA coach Mike Meyers praised Funk’s leadership on and off the court.
“Emma is clearly a very dominant offensive player, but she also plays defense and receives serve for us extremely well in all six rotations,’’ Meyers said.
“She is a pleasure to coach, because she not only excels in matches, but practices full speed every day, always working very hard to improve. What is really neat is that, as great of a player as she is on the court, off the court she is just as good of a young lady.”
