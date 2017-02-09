MGM Park again features a healthy high school baseball slate

High school baseball is back at MGM Park for the 2017 campaign.
There are at least eight high school baseball games and a pair of junior college doubleheaders lined up for MGM Park this season.
It all starts Feb. 25 with the “Battle of the Border” featuring three contests:
East Central will play D'Iberville that morning at 11 a.m. before Spanish Fort (Ala.) plays back-to-back games against Ocean Springs (1 p.m.) and Center Hill (3 p.m.).
Center Hill, which is located in Olive Branch, is coming off an 18-12 campaign. Spanish Fort is a baseball power in the Mobile area and coming off a 20-12 season.
D'Iberville returns to MGM Park at 7:05 p.m. on March 3 for a match with Harrison County rival Biloxi. The rivalry has been dubbed “The Battle of the Back Bay” and the two teams will battle for a second consecutive season for the Tomahawk Cup.
Biloxi, which went 15-13 last season, won the first edition of the contest 2-0 last year.
The largest and last high school event of the season will take place on March 18 in the “Community Bank Battle at the Beach.”
The four games are:
10 a.m. — Biloxi vs. Warren Central.
1 p.m. — Gulfport vs. Madison Central.
4 p.m. — Ocean Springs vs. New Hope.
7:05 p.m. — D'Iberville vs. Pascagoula.
The first junior college contest of the year takes place on Feb. 17 when Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College plays Mineral Area (Missouri) at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
On March 4, Meridian Community College will play Jefferson Davis (Alabama) Community College in a doubleheader at 4 and 7:05 p.m.
