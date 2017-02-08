Prep Roundup: Gulfport turns back St. Martin

Keevon Oney scored 20 points and Miles Daniels added 18 to lead Gulfport past St. Martin 67-53 on Tuesday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. The Admirals are now 17-9.
Bay 71, Hancock 31: Galen Smith III and Galen Smith Jr scored 16 and 13 points for Bay. Chris Moody and Darius Wyman added 12 and 11 apiece.
Biloxi 65, East Central 26: Fred Ramsey Thompson led Biloxi with 13 points. Dontavius Proby scored 12.
Hancock girls 38, Bay High 35: Kalin Smith had 16 points and 6 rebounds and Jaylin Ladner had 9 points and 4 assists.Amari Pittman and Jamaya Galloway led Bay with 11 points each.
Picayune 64, Lumberton 32: Stephane Ayangma scored 22 points to lead the Maroon Tide (19-7).
