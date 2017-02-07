Pass Christian spoils Long Beach’s senior night

After facing a 3-point barrage from Long Beach in their last meeting, Pass Christian geared its defense to slow down the Bearcats on Tuesday as Long Beach celebrated “Senior Night” in its final regular season home game.
The Pirates held Long Beach to six 3-pointers while junior guard Tezz Green poured in 17 points as Pass Christian completed a series sweep of the Bearcats with a 68-52 win.
It was Pass’ ninth straight win. The Pirates have a remaining non-division game with West Harrison on Friday before opening play in the 8-4A division tournament at Vancleave as the No. 2 seed.
The Lady Pirates romped 62-17 in the girls opener behind Amara Galatas’ 11 points and 13 rebounds.
“We practiced a lot on defense and we had a mission on defense coming in here,” Green said. “We are on a nine-game win streak right now and are going to keep rolling.”
Pass Christian (18-7) shot a mind-boggling 51 free throws, converting on 27 of them. In contrast, host Long Beach hit 6 of 14 free-throw attempts. Three techs were called on Long Beach (11-13), and two of the Bearcats fouled out.
“My question got answered tonight,” Pass coach Willie James said. “They didn’t shoot 3s the way they did in the Coliseum. I thought our defense was better tonight and I thought our offense attacked more than in the last game. This is a great time for it to happen because we have district tournament next week.
“Tezz and I have been talking this week as I shorted him in the last game in minutes. I said I would make up for it this game. He wanted to show me tonight to ‘not forget about me because I am one of your prime players.’
“He showed me tonight.”
Sophomore Tionne Frost added 12 points while Demarcus Boyd had 11 points.
Long Beach senior Monta Davis had a big night on Senior Night, scoring 21 points, including two treys. Darren Cook and Tim Duncan each added 8 points.
Long Beach’s Eli Dykes’ hit a trey to tie the game at 14-all with 6:22 left in the second quarter but Pirates outscored the Bearcats 18-4 in the remainder of the quarter to take a 32-18 halftime lead.
Pass Christian led by 25 points at 55-30 with 6:56 left in the game but the Bearcats fought back to shave the lead to 63-50 and 65-52 before Pass hit three free throws to close out the contest.
Long Beach hit 11 3-pointers in the first half against Pass in a 55-49 January loss in Hoopfest at the Coast Coliseum.
Pass Christian girls 62, Long Beach 17: Pass streaked to a 23-0 lead en route to their fifth straight victory. The Lady Pirates are 17-10 and have won five games in a row. They led 35-5 at halftime.
Galatas, a freshman, had a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) for Pass, which will be the No. 1 seed in the girls bracket for the 8-4A Tournament at Vancleave next week.
Gaby Howe and Tatiana Burge each led Long Beach (5-21) with 6 points apiece.
