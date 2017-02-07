Prep roundup: Biloxi’s Anna Thigpen has monster game

Christian Collegiate Academy split Tuesday night’s basketball action. The CCA girls (13-7, 5-6) defeated Wayne Academy 34-21 to advance to the second round of the MAIS district tournament. Jill Peterman and Sam Burleson led CCA with 14 and 13 points. The boys weren’t as lucky, falling to Newton County Academy 47-29. Codie Coffman-Hayes led CCA (8-11, 4-7) with 14 points.
Biloxi girls 59, East Central 39: Anna Thigpen led Biloxi (19-8) past East Central with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 14 blocks. Shyla McGee led BHS with 20 points. Sania Wells scored 19 for ECHS.
Gulfport girls 54, St. Martin 47: Amyjah Hardnett scored 22 and Dywana Parker added 10 for GHS (15-11). Daphane White scored 16 to lead St. Martin. Paola Torres and Raven Overman added 11 and 10 respectively.
Harrison Central girls 58, West Harrison 41: Chyna Allen led HCHS with 10 points.
Other scores: Pass Christian girls 62, Long Beach 17.
