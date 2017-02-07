East Central powerlifting rolls to Region 6-4A title

The East Central High School powerlifting team took first place in the Region 6-4A meet at Moss Point on Saturday.
The Hornets claimed first by finishing with 60 points overall. Moss Point came in second with 43, Vancleave finished third with 35 and a 32-point performance gave Poplarville fourth place.
East Central had five competitors take first in their weight classes – Tony Brown (181 pounds), Kody Humphrey (148), Ryan Evans (198), Ahmad Brown (242) and Wyatt Green (275). Three finished in second place – Alberto Autry (308), Koda Kelly (123) and Chandler Scott (132). Two finished in third place – Brandon Hodges (114) and Cade Miles (198).
Several Hornets made some impressive lifts on Saturday:
Tony Brown had a squat of 500 pounds and a deadlift of 540 pounds.
Ahmad Brown produced a squat of 540 pounds and a deadlift of 540 pounds.
Green had a deadlift of 570 pounds and Humphrey had a squat of 365 and a deadlift of 425.
The Class 4A South State meet will take place at South Pike. The date of the event has not yet been finalized.
