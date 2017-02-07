High School Sports

February 7, 2017 3:24 PM

East Central powerlifting rolls to Region 6-4A title

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The East Central High School powerlifting team took first place in the Region 6-4A meet at Moss Point on Saturday.

The Hornets claimed first by finishing with 60 points overall. Moss Point came in second with 43, Vancleave finished third with 35 and a 32-point performance gave Poplarville fourth place.

East Central had five competitors take first in their weight classes – Tony Brown (181 pounds), Kody Humphrey (148), Ryan Evans (198), Ahmad Brown (242) and Wyatt Green (275). Three finished in second place – Alberto Autry (308), Koda Kelly (123) and Chandler Scott (132). Two finished in third place – Brandon Hodges (114) and Cade Miles (198).

Several Hornets made some impressive lifts on Saturday:

Tony Brown had a squat of 500 pounds and a deadlift of 540 pounds.

Ahmad Brown produced a squat of 540 pounds and a deadlift of 540 pounds.

Green had a deadlift of 570 pounds and Humphrey had a squat of 365 and a deadlift of 425.

The Class 4A South State meet will take place at South Pike. The date of the event has not yet been finalized.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi

View more video

Sports Videos