South Mississippi sends 20 to MAC all-star soccer games

This season was another banner year for soccer on the Coast. In addition to five South State champions and one state champion hailing from the state’s lower six counties, 18 players and two coaches were recently named to the annual Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star games.
The games will be hosted Saturday at Clinton High, with the girls playing at 12:30 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Bay’s Ethan Loftin and Bow Bowman will be joined this year by Gulfport’s Travis Beck, Resurrection’s Jarrett Green, St. Stanislaus’ Ismael Khouma and Andrew Elkins and Ocean Springs’ Chris Pasvantis and Nate Bond. The Coast makes up 10 of 16 roster spots on the girls side. West Harrison’s Haley Lott and Gabby Vincent will be joined by Long Beach’s Amanda Sylvia, Gulfport’s Lauren Penny and Olivia Prescott, St. Martin’s Jenna Broadus, George County’s Vallory King, Ocean Springs’ Haley Roll and Kaylee Fountain and Our Lady Academy’s Laura Taylor.
First-year Ocean Springs coach Ryan Joiner and his assistant, Gretchen Gifford, will coach the South girls team.
The game pits the best from North Mississippi against the best from the South. Last year, the 1-1 tie in the girls game snapped a six-game winning streak by the South. The North still leads 10-8-3, however.
The South boys won in 2016 and hold a 14-11-7 advantage in the series, which switched from a East/West format in 1985.
All-Region 7-6A
The girls All-Region 7-6A team was recently announced. Marina Blankenship, Camille Blankenship, Emma Hunt, Kaylee Foster and Fountain made it from Ocean Springs. St. Martin’s Broadus is joined by Tara Bradley and Maddie Powell on the team. George County is represented by King and Skyler Steede. Sierra McLeod of D’Iberville also made the team.
