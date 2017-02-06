Sun Herald Top 10: Pascagoula girls are streaking into postseason

Plenty of South Mississippi teams are hitting their strides at the right time. No team, perhaps, has had more success of late than the Pascagoula girls basketball team.
It took the Lady Panthers a while to get going under new coach Crisla Herchenhahn, but Pacagoula (16-10) hasn’t lost in 2017 and is currently riding a nine-game winning streak.
It’s quite a turnaround considering Pascagoula, which is tied in the latest Sun Herald Top 10 with Gulfport at No. 7, opened the season 4-9.
“I never wanted to admit there was some shuffling with a new coach and new system, but as I look back I think they’re finally getting it; finally understanding me and my style and getting into a groove,” Herchenhahn said.
The biggest adjustment, Herchenhan said, was the transition from a mostly zone defense to playing pressure man-to-man defense this year.
“We love to run and gun,” she said. “We take pride in our conditioning and feel like if we control the tempo then we can control the game.”
Around late December, Herchenhan said she saw the team’s conditioning and buy-in catch up with the Lady Panthers’ want. Pascagoula’s recent streak includes wins over West Harrison, Long Beach, Quitman, Gautier, Hancock and Gulfport. All that’s between Pascagoula and the playoffs now is a tough regular season finale Friday at No. 6 Moss Point.
Considering the team’s recent success and unblemished Region 8-5A mark, Herchenhan has high hopes for her Lady Panthers as the postseason nears.
“We have as good of a shot as anyone,” she said. “Of course a lot of luck comes into play, but I think we’re setting ourselves up to peak at the right time.
“I hate we lost so many early, but I’d rather be winning now.”
Sun Herald Boys Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Bay (30)
20-5
1
2. Pascagoula (27)
20-6
2
3. Harrison Central (24)
17-7
4
4. Biloxi (21)
19-4
3
5. Picayune (17)
18-7
6
6. George County (16)
18-5
5
7. Pass Christian (12)
17-7
7
8. Gulfport (9)
16-9
8
T9. Long Beach (4)
11-11
9
T9. Vancleave (4)
17-10
RV
Dropped out: St. Martin (1; 15-12; 10)
Sun Herald Girls Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
18-3
1
2. Biloxi (27)
18-8
2
3. St. Martin (24)
16-10
3
4. Pass Christian (21)
16-10
4
5. Bay (18)
16-7
5
6. Moss Point (12)
16-8
7
T7. Gulfport (11)
14-11
6
T7. Pascagoula (11)
16-10
T9
9. Ocean Springs (6)
14-7
8
10. East Central (5)
16-7
T9
