February 6, 2017 1:17 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

Moss Point senior forward LaMiracle Sims had a couple of big games on the boards last week, earning her Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors.

Sims averaged 16.5 points and 19 rebounds in a pair of victories. The Lady Tigers beat Alma Bryant 63-53 on Thursday and East Central 50-45 on Friday.

Sims had 24 points and 17 rebounds in the win over Alma Bryant and nine points and 21 rebounds against East Central.

Sims, who made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team last year, is averaging 15.2 points and 14.0 rebounds this year.

Moss Point (16-8) will host rival Pascagoula on Friday.

