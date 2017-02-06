Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

Moss Point senior forward LaMiracle Sims had a couple of big games on the boards last week, earning her Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors.
Sims averaged 16.5 points and 19 rebounds in a pair of victories. The Lady Tigers beat Alma Bryant 63-53 on Thursday and East Central 50-45 on Friday.
Sims had 24 points and 17 rebounds in the win over Alma Bryant and nine points and 21 rebounds against East Central.
Sims, who made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team last year, is averaging 15.2 points and 14.0 rebounds this year.
Moss Point (16-8) will host rival Pascagoula on Friday.
