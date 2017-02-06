High School Sports

February 6, 2017 1:05 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Fresh off leading his team to a second straight Class 1A/2A/3A State Title, St. Patrick’s Tyler Musial was named the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.

Musial proved why he has been one of South Mississippi’s more consistent scorers in the Fighting Irish’s 4-0 win over Forest, scoring twice and assisting on a third goal.

The St. Patrick standout scored the team’s lone first-half goal on a penalty kick 25 minutes into the contest. He also added a goal in the 77th minute.

Musial also scored in St. Patrick’s 3-1 victory over Sacred Heart in Tuesday’s South State game.

Last week’s wins capped an undefeated 17-0-2 season for St. Patrick.

