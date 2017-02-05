Prep Roundup: Pass Christian overtakes St. Stanislaus

Demarcus Boyd scored 19 points, Aydarius Young added 15 as Pass Christian beat St. Stanislaus 56-43 on Friday. Luke Ladner led the Rockachaws with 15 points, Jeremiah Reynoso added 14 points and six rebounds
Gulfport 86, Hancock 43: Juan Irias had 14 points, Oliver McDowell with 12, and Miles Daniels scored 10 to lead the Admirals.
D’Iberville girls 50, Vancleave 26: Casey Ferguson led the Lady Warriors (7-13) with 19 points, Jordan Catchings added 12. Vancleave was led by Melanie DeMoran with 12 points.
Moss Point girls 63, Alma Bryant 53: Lamiracle Sims scored 24 point and 17 rebounds for the Lady Tigers (15-8). Robyn Lee added 17 points and eight steals. Brie miller added 11 points and four steals.
Alma Bryant 72, Moss Point boys 56:KeAndre Booker led the Tigers with 18, Jonathan Coven 11, Terrance James had 10.
