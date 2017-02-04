West Harrison falls short in 5A Girls Finals

For the second year in a row Oxford has denied West Harrison a first state championship in soccer.
The Lady Chargers scored early in each half and dominated throughout for a 2-0 victory Saturday in the Class 5A girls title game at Madison Central.
“We fought hard, we grew as a team this season,” said West Harrison coach Todd Moniz. “Today we just came up short. The ball didn't bounce our way in the first half. We didn't create enough chances to score.”
Katelyn Rock scored from in close in for Oxford in the sixth minute.
“That allowed us to relax a little bit and knocked the nerves off of us,” said Oxford coach Hunter Crane.
West Harrison almost had the equalizer just before halftime, but a goal by Gabby Vincent was waived off because she was flagged for offsides before the shot. That was as close as the Lady Canes came to getting the ball past Oxford goalie Bailey O'Connor, who had to make only three saves.
Addison Mills made in 2-0 one minute into the second half when she bent a free kick from just outside the penalty area around the West Harrison wall.
“I was trying to get it into the net. That's all,” she said.
Oxford outshot West Harrison 27-5. Senior Haley Lott was busy in goal for the Lady Canes with 14 saves.
“Oxford is a powerful squad. They have a lot more numbers to work with and that showed,” Moniz said. “But I'm very proud of the girls, They worked hard. We have a good core coming back and we have some good young players coming up who will help us out.”
West Harrison doesn't have to worry about running into Oxford again next year – the school is moving up to 6A.
“Bring it on. We're excited,” Crane said.
Oxford completed a perfect season 19-0. West Harrison finishes 16-5-2 with South State playoff wins over Hattiesburg, West Jones and South Jones.
Comments