Ocean Springs, Northwest Rankin battle in overtime for 6A Girls State title

Northwest Rankin scored a late goal in regulation and then one during the first 10-minute overtime period to edge past Ocean Springs 2-1, winning the Girls Class 6A state championship at Clinton High School’s Arrow Field on Saturday night.
It’s Northwest Rankin’s (21-2) first state title in school history.
“We shocked them in the last minute to tie the game so I told the girls we need to capitalize,” said Northwest Rankin coach Dean Joseph. “We just kept trying to the ball into the front runners and we finally did. First time we had chance and we missed it to the right and second time we found and it was goal.”
Down 1-0 with just over a minute left in regulation, Northwest Rankin’s Taylor Collum’s free kick went into the box. Abbi Russell scored on a rebound to tie the game at 1-1, sending it to overtime.
Alyssia Davis scored the go-ahead goal with just under six minutes left in the first 10-minute overtime to give Northwest Rankin a 2-1 lead.
“We just couldn’t get anything behind them with all the defenders they had back, but fortunately got the free kick and tied it,” Dean said. “Girls never gave up and fought hard like they have all season.”
Lindsay Charlton scored the lone goal for Ocean Springs off a cross from Kayley Fountain 10 minutes into the game.
The Greyhounds leaned on the 1-0 lead and defense the rest of the game.
“That was our hope for the night. Score an early goal and sat in on defense and do what we’ve done the last two games to get here,” said Ocean Springs coach Ryan Joiner.
“On the free kick I thought we dealt with it well, but missed on a chance to clear and it was bad timing to commit the foul. Things didn’t pan out for us in overtime and they took advantage of opportunities.”
