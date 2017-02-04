Myles Brennan earns yet another honor

Add one more honor to Myles Brennan’s resume.
The St. Stanislaus quarterback already owns every major Mississippi career passing mark. He worked his way through The Opening as an Elite 11 standout this past summer. He was named Class 4A’s Mr. Football this season. He helped lead the Rockachaws to two Class 4A South State Titles. Brennan is also the first ever three-time Sun Herald Player of the Year.
Earlier this week he made his long-time commitment official when he signed with LSU. Several months after he threw his final pass as a prep quarterback he earned his latest honor.
On Sunday, Brennan was named an honorable mention for the prestigious Parade All-America team. Brennan is the first Coast product to make the team since Long Beach’s Richie Brown in 2012. He’s also one of three Mississippians to make the team. Clinton product and Florida State early enrollee Cam Akers was also an honorable mention with Callaway lineman and Mississippi State signee Aaron Odom earning a spot on the first team.
As a senior this year, Brennan completed more than 68 percent of his passes for 3,982 yards and 48 touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception during the regular season.
