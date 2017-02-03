Prep roundup: Ocean Springs girls cruise past GCHS

Ocean Springs’ girls earned a lopsided 62-34 victory over George County on Friday.
Dougless St. Amant led OSHS with 18 points. Mikya Mack added 15.
Gulfport girls 34, Hancock 23: Dywana Parker led GHS (14-11, 2-3) with 17 points. Kalin Smith scored 11 for Hancock.
St. Patrick girls 46, West Marion 20: Morgan McCrea scored 16 points to lead the Fighting Irish (17-7, 7-2).
Pass Christian 56, St. Stanislaus 43: Aydarius Young earned a double-double for PCHS (17-7, 8-2) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeMarcus Boyd scored 18 points with eight rebounds. Rashad Irving added 12 points.
Harrison Central 50, Biloxi 33: Chyna Allen scored 14 and De’Asia McInnis added 10. Breanna Riley added 14 for BHS.
Other scores: D’Iberville girls 50, Vancleave 26; Pascagoula girls 41, Gautier 13; Hattirsburg girls 59, Pearl River Central 22; Harrison Central 50, Biloxi 33.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
