Prep Roundup: Gulfport, Pascagoula split in basketball

Evans Moore hit the eventual game-winning field goal and ended up scoring 14 points as Gulfport beat Pascagoula 57-55. Miles Daniels scored 17 points and dished out six assists to lead the Admirals. Derick Hall added 12 rebounds.
Pascagoula 52, Gulfport 50: Jailin Cherry scored 17 points and Alexis McBeath chipped in 13 to lead ‘Goula to a slim victory. Dywana Parker scored 13 for GHS (13-11).
Ocean Springs girls 43, D’Iberville 41 (2OT): Alexis Caldwell and Dougless St. Amant led OSHS with 12 and 10 points. Amari Carder led DHS (7-14) with 13.
Faith Academy girls 68, Harrison Central 50: Arie Anna Norwood and DeAsia McInnis led HCHS with 17 and 10 points.
West Harrison 59, St. Martin 45: Will Roberts scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for WHHS. Drelon Pittman scored 17 points with Quieran Gray adding 13 points and five assists.
Gautier 45, Long Beach 43: D.J. Johnson led the Gators past Long Beach on Tuesday with 19 points. Zavier Diamond scored 17 with 10 rebounds.
Biloxi boys 57, George County 54 (OT): Fred Ramsey Thompson and Martell Turner led the Indians with 19 and 12 points respectively.
Picayuune 48, Hattiesburg 47: Clay Knight hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer Tuesday night to lift the Maroon Tide past Hattiesburg. The win puts Picayune (17-7, 4-1) in first place in Region 7-5A. Stephane Ayangma led Picayune with 19 points.
