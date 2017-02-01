WR Jones highlights Biloxi signees

Biloxi High celebrated the signing of student athletes to scholarship offers in four different sports: football, baseball, and boys and girls soccer.
Wide receiver Tim Jones signed with Southern Miss.
“I am very excited about playing D1,” said Jones. “I have been working hard at this since fourth or fifth grade. They’re a good match for me because they like to throw it. They mix it up with the run, but they throw it a lot.”
Biloxi high football coach Bobby Hall believes USM is a good match for Jones.
“He’s probably going to become an even better college football player than he was in high school,” Hall said. “He’s a big man. He’s got good hands, and he’s hard to tackle. He’s a great football player and an even better person. He’s got awesome character.”
Offensive lineman Ethan Myers will be a preferred walk-on at Southern Miss.
Six other Biloxi Indians football players signed scholarships: Jiles Bradfield and Tyler Price(Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), Skylar Talavara and Nick Ross (Holmes Community College). Blayr Case (Pearl River Community College), and Nick Tiblier (Co-Lin CC)
Two baseball players signed: Tyler Nasakaitis signed (University of Dallas) and Trey Shaffer (Southeastern Louisiana).
Five girls soccer players signed: Curissa Beatty and Anaidra Bounds (MGCCC), Sydney Canette and Gabby Williams (Hinds CC) and Zakiah Almatrod (Jones County JC) Mariano Rodriquez signed a scholarship offer to play soccer at MGCCC.
