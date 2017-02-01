D’Iberville DB ready to soar with Golden Eagles

D’Iberville defensive back Ty Barnes won’t travel far to play college football.
Barnes signed a national letter of intent with Southern Miss on Wednesday.
“I’m real excited to be playing at Southern Miss,” Barnes said. “Southern Miss just felt right for me when I chose them. I’m going from the black and gold of D’Iberville to Southern Miss’ black and gold.”
Barnes has already qualified academically to play as a true freshman for the Golden Eagles (7-6). He verbally committed to the Golden Eagles in July.
“They’re going to play me at nickel right away,” Barnes said. “I’m already trying to get myself ready to play at Southern Miss right now.”
Barnes made 136 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, earning a spot on the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
First-year D’Iberville coach Eric Collins was impressed with Barnes’ dedication and skill level.
“Ty was the leader in our secondary,” Collins said. “He bought into what the new coaches were teaching.”
Barnes continues a longtime D’Iberville tradition of playing for Southern Miss, a list that includes quarterback Reggie Collier (1979), kicker Darren McCaleb (2003) and defensive lineman Jacques Turner (2016).
Former D’Iberville defensive tackle Sean Merrill also played at Southern Miss after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Two other Warrior defensive backs signed: D.J. Polk (MGCCC) and Chris Thompson (Southeastern (Fla.).
