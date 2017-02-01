Long Beach’s Jarius Warren signs with Navy

Long Beach High School senior linebacker Jarius Warren signed a football scholarship with the U.S. Naval Academy on Wednesday morning in a ceremony at Long Beach High School.
“I had a good amount of offers but I knew in my life I wanted to be set up for after football,’’ Warren said. “With the Naval Academy, that is what I was going for.
“They (the Midshipmen) might change to a 4-front so I might play Mike (linebacker) like I played in high school or I might go down to D-Line.’’
Warren stands 6-foot-1, and weighs 260 pounds.
Navy is coached by Ken Niumatalolo, and is coming off a 9-5 season in which the Midshipmen won the American Athletic Conference Western Division and played Louisiana Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl.
“My favorite memory (at Long Beach) was (in 2015) playing at Picayune at their house and beating them. We balled out,’’ Warren said.
Long Beach head coach Forrest Williams was proud of the signing.
“Jarius has an opportunity to play at the next level,’’ Williams said. “He had great choices to be able to pick between places like Tulane and the Navy. He had a great visit (to Annapolis). It is the kind of education that will set you up for a lifetime. I’m proud of the maturity of Jarius to look long-term. I’m proud he will be serving our country.
“He will play for a great coach in Coach Ken (Niumatalolo).’’
Warren took the place of former Long Beach linebacker Kevin Wayne, who had led the Coast in tackles, on the gridiron at Lance Lumpkin Stadium in 2016.
“He replaced that kind of player,’’ Williams said. “Jarius holds a lot of the records in our weight room.’’
Warren was picked for the All-Region 8-5A first-team in 2016.
