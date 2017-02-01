High School Sports

February 1, 2017 8:20 AM

St. Stanislaus TE Darius Pittman is a Purdue Boilermaker

By Patrick Ochs

A one-time Western Kentucky pledge, St. Stanislaus tight end Darius Pittman held firm to his most-recent commitment and signed with Purdue on Wednesday.

The former Gulfport Admiral had originally committed to WKU, but when Jeff Brohm was hired at Purdue, Pittman re-opened his recruitment. A few days later he re-committed to Brohm, pledging to the Boilermakers.

Pittman should fit in nicely in Brohm’s open offense. Pittman caught 61 passes for 690 yards and nine touchdowns this season. A year ago, Pittman recorded 56 catches for 926 yards and nine TDs.

Pittman ultimately chose Purdue over offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Texas San Antonio, Troy, Nicholls State, UAB and Idaho.

Pittman, along with St. Stanislaus teammates Myles Brennan (LSU), Chase Rogers (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Corbin Blanchard (Air Force), will hold a signing day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at SSC.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

