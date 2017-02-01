High School Sports

February 1, 2017 7:23 AM

Louisiana-Lafayette signs record-setting TE Chase Rogers

By Patrick Ochs

St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers had one of the more intriguing recruiting experiences.

A one-time Tennessee commit, Rogers re-opened his recruitment in November in the hopes of finding a better fit.

After weighing his options, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher ultimately committed to Louisiana-Lafayette after visiting the Ragin’ Cajuns two weeks ago. Wednesday morning, Rogers signed with ULL.

In four seasons at SSC, the dangerous tight end proved to be a reliable pass catcher for the Rockachaws, recording 216 receptions for 3,729 yards and 44 touchdowns. Rogers’ receptions and touchdowns are both Mississippi records.

Rogers ultimately signed with ULL over offers from Memphis, Wake Forest, Troy, South Alabama, Tulane, Cal, Arkansas State, UAB, Colorado State, Texas-San Antonio, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Rogers, along with St. Stanislaus teammates Myles Brennan (LSU), Darius Pittman (Purdue) and Corbin Blanchard (Air Force), will hold a signing day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at SSC.

Check back at SunHerald.com for more from Wednesday’s signing day festivities.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

