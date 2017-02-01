St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan signs with LSU

Uncertainty surrounded Myles Brennan’s recruitment for all of about two weeks this winter but in the end the St. Stanislaus QB remained true to his original commitment.
Wednesday, Myles Brennan sent his National Letter of Intent in to LSU before school, making his verbal commitment official. He joins Lowell Narcisse, a fellow Elite 11 quarterback from Louisiana who has already enrolled at LSU, as the Tigers’ two 2017 quarterbacks.
The Tigers are getting Mississippi’s career passing leader in Brennan. During his stellar prep career at SSC, he helped lead the Rockachaws to two Class 4A South State Titles while amassing gaudy passing totals. The 4A Mr. Football selection passed for more than 15,000 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career.
He ultimately signed with LSU over offers from Memphis, Southern Miss, Troy, South Alabama, California, Kentucky, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arkansas State, Louisiana–Lafayette, Texas–San Antonio, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
Brennan, along with St. Stanislaus teammates Darius Pittman (Purdue), Chase Rogers (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Corbin Blanchard (Air Force), will hold a signing day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at SSC.
Happy to officially say I am an LSU tiger!— Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) February 1, 2017
Check back at SunHerald.com for more from Wednesday’s signing day festivities.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments