Prep roundup: St. Patrick still in hunt for another state championship

St. Patrick’s boys left little doubt Tuesday night who deserved to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A/2A/3A State Championship. The Fighting Irish scored a couple goals early and then cruised to a 3-1 victory over visiting Sacred Heart in the South State Championship. Ricardo Quintana and Tyler Musial netted goals in the first half with Chris Collins scoring in the final 40 minutes. The Irish will play at Clinton at 2 p.m.
West Lauderdale girls 4, Pass Christian 0: The Lady Knights advance to the Class 4A State Championship with the win. Pass Christian, which eliminated Greene County and Northeast Jones in the first two rounds, finishes the season 16-6-1.
Ocean Springs girls 1, Brandon 0: The Lady Greyhounds are headed back to the Jackson area after holding on for a narrow win Tuesday. Goalkeeper Autumn Fikes recorded four saves, including a finger-tip stop with nine minutes remaining to preserve the Class 6A South State Championship win. Camille Blankenship had the game’s lone goal. The victory also sends new head coach Ryan Joiner to a fourth straight state championship game. He previously guided St. Stanislaus to three state titles. OSHS will play Northwest Rankin at Clinton at 4 p.m.
West Harrison girls 3, South Jones 0: The Lady Hurricanes put in a dominant performance Tuesday in the Class 5A South State Championship. Marley Sims scored twice sandwiched around a Haley Kim goal to lift WHHS to a second straight Class 5A State Championship berth. The Lady Canes will face Oxford for a second straight year. OHS won last year’s title game, 2-1. OHS and WHHS will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Madison Central.
Basketball
Biloxi girls 73, George County 27: Breanna Riley led Bilxoi (18-7) past GCHS with a 16-point effort. Shylia McGee and Anna Thigpen added 15 ans 12 points. Marshea Grayson led GCHS with 16 points.
St. Patrick girls 61, Seminary 26: Morgan McCrea scored 30 and Lillie Guida added 10 points for St. Patrick (16-7, 6-2).
Bay girls 49, East Central 37: Dasia Barnes led Bay (16-7, 5-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sania Wells scored 14 with seven assists for ECHS.
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 35, Central Christian School 26: CCA (12-7, 4-6) was led by Jill Peterman’s 18-point effort. Sam Burleson scored 10.
Christian Collegiate Academy 56, Central Christian School 45: Codie Coffman-Hayes led CCA (8-10, 4-6) with 22 points. Sam Jackson added 11.
