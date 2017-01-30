Meet the Sun Herald’s latest Boys Player of the Week

Bo Bowman has long been considered one of the Coast’s top boys soccer talents. The recent Pearl River Community College signee had a banner week for the Bay High Tigers.
The dangerous forward scored three goals in a 5-0 opening-round win against East Central last Tuesday. He followed it up with another two goals in a 5-1 second round win against Northeast Jones.
Now the Tigers will play rival St. Stanislaus on Tuesday for the right to advance to the Class 4A State Championship Game.
