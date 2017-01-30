Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

The No. 1 Harrison Central Red Rebelettes continued their impressive season with a pair of convincing wins over Gulfport and Petal last week.
Junior guard Chyna Allen led the way, averaging 18.5 points in last week's victories to earn this week's Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honor.
Allen scored 18 points in a 66-27 win over Petal on Friday. She also had 19 points and five steals in a 59-43 win over Gulfport on Tuesday.
Allen is averaging 16 points a game this season for the Red Rebelettes, who are 17-2.
Harrison Central has an important road game on Tuesday at Mobile's Faith Academy (23-2), which beat Harrison Central 76-68 on Dec. 6.
