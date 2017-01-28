Prep Roundup: West Harrison teams sweep into 5A South State Soccer Finals

Jonathan Scobee netted the Hurricanes' lone goal in overtime to lift West Harrison over South Jones 1-0 in overtime to reach the Class 5A South State Title Game. WHHS will play West Jones on Tuesday.
West Harrison girls 4, West Jones 2: Haley Kim and Marley Sims both scored two goals and assisted once. Gabby Vincent and Alexis Stevison had the other assists for the Lady Hurricanes. The Lady Hurricanes advanced to the 5A South State championship game against South Jones on Tuesday.
St. Patrick 2, St. Joseph 0: Tyler Musial and Eiland Stebly scored to lead St. Patrick. The Fighting Irish will play in the Class 1A/2A/3A South State finals on Tuesday, playing host to Sacred Heart.
Pass Christian girls 2, Northeast Jones 1: Madison Lafontaine and Kamdyn Skinner scored the goals. PCHS hosts West Lauderdale 5:30 on Tuesday.
George County 1, Oak Grove 0: River Johnson scored the only goal as the Rebels advanced to the 6A South state finals against Ocean Springs on Tuesday. Johnny Lorenzo got the shutout.
West Jones 1, Long Beach 0: The Mustangs score in the 45th minute, earning a South state final berth against West Harrison.
Brandon girls 1, Gulfport 0: The Lady Admirals were eliminated from the state soccer playoffs. Brandon will travel to Ocean Springs in the 6A South State finals on Tuesday.
St. Stanislaus 4, West Lauderdale 0: The Rockachaws advanced to the 4A South state title game, against crosstown rival Bay High on Tuesday.
Track
Sophomore Destini Pickens of Long Beach High captured the gold medal in the 400 meter dash at the Last Chance Invitational Track & Field Meet in Birmingham Saturday.
Seventh-grader Brooklyn Biancamano captured the bronze medal in the 1-mile run & also placed sixth in the 800 meter run. Freshman Ash Osness placed 10th in the 3200 meter run.
