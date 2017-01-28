Harrison Central downs Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Harrison Central outscored Madison-Ridgeland Academy 17-5 in the fourth quarter to win 68-53 at HoopsFest Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The game went back and forth for most of the first three quarters until the Red Rebels took the lead on Anthony Barnett’s three pointer. That gave the Red Rebels a 50-48 lead.
Harrison Central (16-6) led 55-50 when Isaiah Steele scored on consecutive possessions. His layup and dunk put the Red Rebels up 59-50. Daquan Perkins’ three-point play extended the lead at 62-50.
The Red Rebels’ defense allowed MRA only eight points in the game’s final 10 minutes.
“We’ve been stressing defense, and the guys are starting to believe,” said Red Rebels coach Boo Hardy. “That’s what we attribute our win streak to.
“At halftime we talked about not giving up easy baskets, and we didn’t give up easy baskets in the second half. We boxed out and got rebounds and stopped giving them second and third opportunities to score.”
Barnett led Harrison Central with 22 points. Daquan Perkins added 19. Devin Gilmore led MRA with 19 points, Lewis Davis added 15 points.
