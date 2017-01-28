Ocean Springs earns upset win, stamps ticket for Class 6A South State

As Ameris Taylor set up the ball, Ryan Joiner turned his back on the field and crouched down.
Ocean Springs’ girls and Oak Grove battled for 65 minutes Saturday in the physical Class 6A second round matchup. Both teams had traded possession up until that point without any grade-A scoring chances.
That changed when Ocean Springs’ Danielle Pasquini and Oak Grove’s keeper collided charging head on for a 50-50 ball, with the Lady Greyhound earning a penalty kick.
After asking Joiner to take the kick, Taylor calmly set up the ball, took a few strides back and booted it to the left side, past the diving keeper for what ended up being the decisive goal in the 1-0 outcome.
“I had all the faith in Ameris,” Joiner said. “As a sophomore she stepped up and asked if she could take it and I said absolutely.”
Taylor felt the keeper was baiting her on the kick, but she didn’t bite, burying the kick halfway up the goal on the left side.
“I was super nervous but I just had to put that away,” Taylor said. “... The feeling, it was just amazing.”
Ocean Springs (15-6-4) won a season-opening classic game against Oak Grove (13-3), but the Lady Warriors claimed their regular season meeting 5-2. Without several key players for this matchup, many felt Ocean Springs would be dispatched. Instead, the Lady Greyhounds shut out Oak Grove for the first time this season. Specifically, Ocean Springs did a good job of limiting the chances of Lonnie Mulligan, Oak Grove’s outstanding goal scorer.
“It was a team effort. Everybody played their part,” Joiner said. “I’m very impressed with how we responded from the 5-2 defeat against them.”
Perhaps Oak Grove’s best chance came with 10 minutes remaining. The Lady Warriors drove a corner kick into the box. Ocean Springs keeper Autumn Fike, who made a diving stop in the 59th minute on Mulligan, got an initial touch on the ball before Kaylee Foster headed the ball off the line and out of the crowd.
“Kaylee Foster’s sole job is to defend the ball. She’s the best header on the team,” Joiner said. “She dropped in, replaced the keeper and I think all the mornings where we worked on set pieces at 6 and 7 a.m. paid off because they had three great deliveries they had at the end of the game.”
Ocean Springs advances to play the winner of Brandon/Gulfport in the Class 6A South State Game.
