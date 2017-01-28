High School Sports

Pass Christian, Long Beach battle into fourth quarter

By Doug Barber

Pass Christian rallied from a 13-point deficit to upend Long Beach 55-49 in the second game of Hoopsfest on Saturday in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Justin Brown hit a pair of free throws to give Pass a 50-49 lead with 1:31, capping a comeback from a 42-29 deficit in the third quarter.

Aydarius Young paced Pass with 15 points. Tionne Frost had 12, Demarcus Boyd 10 and Brown 8.

Darren Cook led Long Beach with 20, including 5 treys. Monta Davis had 10.

Long Beach sizzled from the perimeter, hitting 12 treys in the game and 11 in the first half.

“We made some defensive adjustments – maybe a little later than I was hoping for,” Pass coach Willie James said. “We were down 10 to open the fourth, and I told the guys we would have to make a push and clamp down on defense. We talked about a man to man scheme and they went out and executed it.”

“We stayed together and played as a team,” Young said. “It was unbelievable – I’m still excited about the win. They had two people on their team that were making all their shots. I’m glad we got the win.”

Long Beach led 36-24 at half, courtesy of 11 3-pointers. Darren Cook hit five of those treys.Long Beach led 42-29 with 2:01 left in the third quarter before Pass ran off 11 straight points to shave the lead to 42-40 with 4:18 left.

Long Beach coaches Joel Boone was pleased with his team’s effort but said his team just needed to finish in the fourth quarter.

