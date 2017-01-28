Fast start lifts West Harrison past D’Iberville

West Harrison led from start to finish Saturday morning, defeating D’Iberville 47-35 at Hoopsfest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Quieran Gray scored 12 points for the Hurricanes while Drelon Pittman had 10.
“This is a great experience,” Pittman said. “Last year I didn’t play very much. We came out hotter than they did.”
West Harrison jumped to a 5-0 lead and led 10-7 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime.
Trailing 41-29 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors (11-12) rallied to cut the lead to 42-35 but could get no closer.
Kyle Winters paced the Warriors with a game-high 17 points.
“The team played together,” West Harrison coach Tommy Searight said. “They bonded together and they know that is how it is supposed to go. As long as they continue to do that, we will win a lot of games.
“Every team is excited to be here Sosa I didn’t have to give them any pre game talk about that. I think this will help us to prepare for the state tournament. When those two guys (Gray and Pittman) play well, we play well as a team.”
West Harrison led 26-14 and later went up 36-21 before the Warriors made their late challenge.
