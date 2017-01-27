Prep Roundup: Harrison Central sweeps Petal

Chyna Allen scored 18 points, Arie-Anna Norwood and De'Asia McInnis each added 16 as Harrison Central beat Petal 66-27 on Friday noght. Da'Mia Henry scored 10 for the Red Rebelettes.
Harrison Central 52, Petal 49: Anthony Barnett scored 13 points for the Red Rebels (15-6). Josh Green and DayQuan Perkins each had 11.
St. Patrick girls 63, Perry Central 37: Morgan McCrea scored 23 points as the Lady Irish (14-7, 4-2 Region 8-3A) rolled. Anna Claire Colson added 12, Laurie Pisciotta finished with 10.
D’Iberville 75, George County 72: Shamond Hoye scored 22 points, Kyle Winters added 17 as the Warriors stunned the Rebels. LaRaymond Spivery led the Rebels with 33 points.
Biloxi girls 49, Hancock 23: Gabby Fantroy scored 20 points as the Lady Indians routed Hancock. Anna Thigpen added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
D’Iberville girls 53, George County 48: Casey Ferguson scored 15 points, Alexa Landenberger added 13 for the Lady Warriors (6-11, 2-3 Region 7-6A). Marshea Grayson led George County with 20 points.
Pascagoula 65, West Harrison 38: DeQuan Weatherspoon led the Panthers (18-5, 4-1 Region 8-5A) with 17 points, Eric Cole added 13 and Zarin Cole had 11.
Biloxi 60, Hancock 33: Fred Ramsey-Thompson scored 12 points as the Indians (18-3, 3-1 Region 8-6A) prevailed.
Prentiss Christian 41, Christian Collegiate Academy 33: The Lady Bulldogs (11-6, 4-5) fell despite 16 points from Jill Peterman.
Christian Collegiate Academy 55, Prentiss Christian 46: Codie Coffman Hayes led the Bulldogs (7-9, 4-5) with 17 points. Mason Prince added 10.
Grace Baptist Academy 83, CBS Baton Rouge 47: The Eagles (14-4) haven’t lost since Dec. 1.
Soccer
South Jones 2, Long Beach girls 0: The Lady Bearcats were eliminated from the 5A state soccer playoffs. South Jones will face the West Jones-West Harrison winner in round three.
