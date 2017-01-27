Long Beach basketball star commits to D1 program

Long Beach senior basketball guard Monta Davis has decided where he plans to play on the next level.
Davis received a scholarship offer from Mississippi Valley State during a recent visit and verbally committed on the spot.
Alcorn State has also shown interest in Davis, but he is feeling pretty good about the Delta Devils.
“I'm solid on Valley,” Davis said Friday.
Davis, who stands 6 feet tall, is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists this season for the Bearcats (11-9, 4-2 in Region 8-5A).
Long Beach has shown significant improvement this season under first-year head coach Joel Boone and Davis has played a big role in that resurgence.
“He's got great speed and quickness,” Boone said. “He's a nice sized guard. He's really good off the dribble. If you don't have a point guard, you're kind of bad shape. That's one position that need. I could see immediately that I wouldn't have to worry about that.
“He does a lot of good things. He's already an excellent rebounder for a guard.”
Davis, who transferred to Long Beach from Terry, had received plenty of interest from junior colleges, but MVSU was his first Division I offer.
Davis was impressed with the quality of the facilities at MVSU during his visit to Itta Bena. The Delta Devils play in a newly renovated Harrison HPER Complex that has a capacity of 5,000.
“It was nice. I liked it,” Davis said. “I also liked the workout center. I'll be staying in their honors dorms so I'm looking forward to that.”
Davis is also strong in the classroom. He has a 3.5 GPA and has an ACT score of 24.
Long Beach will play Pass Christian at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday during Hoopsfest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Comments