Prep Roundup: Bowman’s hattrick lifts Bay High past East Central

Bo Bowman netted a hat trick and Dominic Lewis and Ethan Loftin each scored as well as Bay High eliminated East Central 5-0 in the 4A state soccer playoffs. John Bowman made six saves to earn the shutout for Bay (14-6-2). The Tigers will host Northeast Jones at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Harrison 1, Stone 0: West Harrison eliminated the reigning Class 5A champs Tuesday.
St. Stanislaus 9, Greene County 1: Ismael Khouma led SSC with four goals. Beau Rimmer scored twice, with Corbin Blanchard, Cody Peranich and Charlie DeMetz also scoring goals. The reigning Class 4A champs advance to face West Lauderdale on the road Saturday.
Basketball
Gautier 44, West Harrison 43: The Gators pulled ahead with one second remaining to rally for the victory. Zavier Diamond scored 16 points with 11 rebounds for Gautier (9-12).
Biloxi 76, Moss Point 34: Ahmad Arrington led the Indians with 12 points. Robert Finklea added 10.
Ocean Springs girls 54, Long Beach 14: Dougless St. Amant and Kayleigh Joiner each scored 11 points for OSHS. Kennedy Bahr added 10. St. Amant added 12 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Pascagoula 54, Hancock 35: D’yasmond Booker had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Smith added 10 for the Panthers (17-5).
St. Martin 58, D’Iberville 56: Da’Quan Gaudin was in foul trouble for much of the night but scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. He also pulled in seven rebounds with four steals. Daetren Bivens added 14 points for St. martin (14-10, 2-3).
Picayune 61, George County 58 (OT): The Rebels (15-6) went on the road to Lucedale and came away with an overtime win. Picayune’s Stephane Ayangma and George County’s LaRaymond Spivery went shot for shot for their respective teams, scoring 34 and 30 points apiece.
Vancleave 42, St. Stanislaus 36: Kavier Bass and Kylan Johnson scored 13 and 11 points apiece. Darius Pittman added 18 with 10 rebounds.
