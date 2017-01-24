Harrison Central reigns supreme in rivalry games against Gulfport

Harrison Central rallied for an 18-point fourth quarter in their 53-42 win over Gulfport in Lyman on Tuesday. The Red Rebels (14-6, 4-1) avenged an earlier loss to the Admirals, their only defeat in district play.
Anthony Barnett sank four consecutive free throws with five and half minutes remaining in the game to extend the Red Rebels’ lead to eleven points at 44-33.
Gulfport (14-8, 2-2) closed the gap to five points (47-42) as Chad Crenshaw hit a 3-pointer and Miles Daniels scored off of a steal and then sank a 10-footer. But that’s as close as it would get as the Red Rebels held on to the win, outscoring the Admirals 6-2 the rest of the way.
“We prepared all week for Gulfport, and we had our kids to come out and just focus on the task at hand,” Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy said. “The whole team played well. We stopped them from shooting the threes. That’s what hurt us the last couple of times we played them.
“We know that Gulfport does a good job on the one-three-one. What we did tonight was try to exploit the open spots on the floor.”
Barnett and Daquan Perkins led Harrison Central with 14 points each. Daniels led Gulfport with 16 points. Keevon Oney added 10 points.
Red Rebelettes 59, Lady Admirals 43
The Red Rebelettes forced four turnovers on five Gulfport (13-10, 1-3) possessions as they opened a 16-point lead (45-29) and pulled away from the Lady Admirals in the third quarter.
The Red Rebelettes (16-2, 5-0) extended their pressure defense to three quarters of the court, and steals and easy baskets followed.
“We just applied more pressure on the defense we were doing,” Harrison Central coach Nancy Ladner said. “They did a fantastic job.
“One thing we talked about at halftime was that we were sixteen hard minutes away. It was going to be the team that wanted it more. They extremely stepped it up on defense, and we converted on turnovers. They’re executing everything really well right now. They’re playing with toughness.”
Chyna Allen led the Red Rebelettes with 19 points and five steals. Arienna Norwood added 11 points and four assists. Teara Leshore scored 10 points. Daria Henry added 10 rebounds.
