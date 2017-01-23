Sun Herald Top 10: Region 8-6A up for grabs as postseason nears

Many of the Coast’s basketball regions are wide open with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
One of the toughest divisions for boys basketball, Region 8-6A, has No. 1 Biloxi, No. 5 Gulfport and No. 6 Harrison Central all within striking distance of one another, with Hancock in fourth at 0-4.
“It is what it is. I told them after the game that we’re all 2-1 (against each other) and the next couple of weeks will dictate where our seed is,” Gulfport coach Owen Miller said after Friday’s 32-28 loss to Biloxi. HCHS is 4-1 after already sweeping Hancock in the regular season series.
The loss was frustrating for the Admirals (14-7) as the home team led for much of the game before Biloxi took advantage of turnovers late, slowed down the game and held on for the rivalry win.
Biloxi coach Seber Windham hopes his team capitalizes on the victory. While there are a number of upperclassmen on the Indians this year, only Fred Ramsey-Thompson has been called upon in a leadership role in the past. Now that the Indians have tasted success early on in 8-6A competition, can the new contributors find their rhythm down the stretch?
“A lot of our guys have never been here before outside of Fred,” Windham said. “Now my guys know we can go on the road and play a big game. We have to go to Harrison Central and Hancock, beat them guys on the road and put us in a position to earn the No. 1 seed because we have the district tournament at our place this year.”
Biloxi visits Hancock on Friday and Harrison Central on Dec. 3 before concluding the regular season Feb. 10 at home against Gulfport.
HCHS hosts Gulfport on Tuesday; the Admirals also host Hancock on Feb. 3.
Hoopsfest
This is a big weekend for basketball on the Coast with Hoopsfest set for Saturday.
All of South Mississippi’s top boys teams will be present, with several marquee match-ups scattered throughout the day.
After D’Iberville and West Harrison kick things off at 10 a.m., No. 10 Long Beach and No. 8 Pass Christian face off at 11:30, followed by No. 10 St. Martin and No. 9 Vancleave at 1 p.m.
No. 2 Pascagoula and No. 7 Picayune play at 2:30 p.m., with No. 6 Harrison Central welcoming Madison-Ridgeland Academy to the Coast at 4 p.m.
The evening’s slate includes No. 5 Gulfport vs. No. 4 George County at 5:30 p.m. and No. 1 Biloxi against No. 3 Bay at 7 p.m.
The slam dunk and 3-point competitions are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8 in advance at the participating schools, $10 in advance at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or $11 at the gate Saturday.
Sun Herald Girls Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
15-2
1
2. Biloxi (27)
13-7
2
3. St. Martin (21)
13-9
T4
4. Gulfport (20)
13-9
3
5. Pass Christian (18)
13-10
T4
6. Bay (15)
15-6
T7
7. East Central (13)
14-5
T4
8. Moss Point (12)
13-6
9
9. Ocean Springs (6)
11-6
T7
10. Pascagoula (3)
12-10
10
Sun Herald Boys Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
16-3
1
2. Pascagoula (26)
16-5
2
3. Bay (25)
17-5
3
4. George County (20)
16-2
6
5. Gulfport (19)
14-7
4
6. Harrison Central (12)
13-6
6
7. Picayune (12)
14-6
7
8. Pass Christian (9)
11-7
9
9. Vancleave (6)
13-9
8
T10. St. Martin (1)
13-10
T10
T10. Ocean Springs (1)
11-8
T10
T10. Long Beach (1)
9-9
NR
