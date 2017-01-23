Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

Points proved to be tough to come by for the Biloxi boys basketball team last week, but senior guard/forward Fred Ramsey-Thompson came through when the Indians needed him.
Ramsey-Thompson is this week's Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after scoring 13 points in a 32-28 win over Gulfport on Friday and 14 in the 41-37 victory over St. Martin in the MLK Day Tournament at Gulfport.
Ramsey-Thompson is averaging 16.7 points a game this season for the No. 1 Indians. Biloxi is 16-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-6A.
Ramsey-Thompson, who made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team last season, holds a scholarship offer from the University of New Orleans.
Biloxi plays host to Moss Point Friday night.
