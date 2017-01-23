High School Sports

January 23, 2017

Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

Points proved to be tough to come by for the Biloxi boys basketball team last week, but senior guard/forward Fred Ramsey-Thompson came through when the Indians needed him.

Ramsey-Thompson is this week's Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after scoring 13 points in a 32-28 win over Gulfport on Friday and 14 in the 41-37 victory over St. Martin in the MLK Day Tournament at Gulfport.

Ramsey-Thompson is averaging 16.7 points a game this season for the No. 1 Indians. Biloxi is 16-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-6A.

Ramsey-Thompson, who made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team last season, holds a scholarship offer from the University of New Orleans.

Biloxi plays host to Moss Point Friday night.

