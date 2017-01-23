Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

The Pascagoula Lady Panthers have found their way in region play with senior guard Jailin Cherry showing up strong.
Cherry, an LSU signee, led her team to a pair of convincing wins last week, beating Long Beach 54-19 on Tuesday and Gautier 40-22 on Friday.
Cherry had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals against Long Beach and 12 points, six rebounds and four steals against Gautier to earn Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week honors.
The Lady Panthers are 12-10 and 4-0 in Region 8-5A.
Cherry will be honored during Friday night's home game against for West Harrison for recently eclipsing the 1,000-point mark during her career.
Pascagoula travels to Hancock on Tuesday night.
