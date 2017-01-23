Coast soccer teams join together to assist Hattiesburg’s recovery efforts

School affiliations will go by the wayside Tuesday night.
South Mississippi’s soccer teams are joining forces for the first round of the playoffs in the hopes of supporting those affected by the tornado in Hattiesburg and Petal.
Each of South Mississippi’s home teams Tuesday will be collecting monetary donations as well as Wal-Mart gift cards, small foods, linens, toiletries and other essential items. The current plan is to collect and deliver all donations Wednesday. Teams that advance to the second round Saturday are expected to continue the fundraising efforts.
“Whatever they need, we’re collecting, because they lost a lot,” Ocean Springs girls coach Ryan Joiner said.
The Coast has been no stranger to devastation over the years. It’s during these times, Joiner said, that the community really shines.
“I think we’ve seen so many times where we have these storms. We’ve seen it with Katrina and others,” Joiner said. “We all kind of know each other and no matter what, we’re just one big family.”
For more information, contact Joiner at rjoiner@ossdms.org or call 219-0041.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments