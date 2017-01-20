Prep Roundup: D’Iberville girls outlast Hancock in overtime

Hannah Catchings had 10 points and nine rebounds as D’Iberville beat Hancock 37-34 in overtime on Friday night. Jaylin Ladner led the Lady Hawks with 17 points.
No. 2 Biloxi girls 40, No. 3 Gulfport 38: Host Gulfport (13-9) led rival Biloxi (15-7) for just over 30 minutes. The Lady Admirals dominated the first and third quarters, opening up double-digit leads in both frames. But the Lady Indians didn't relent. Their in-your-face, full-court defense rattled the Lady Admirals at times, allowing the visitors to stay just close enough. After Biloxi took its first lead of the night, 36-34, with 1:41 remaining, the two schools traded baskets down the stretch.
Tied at 38-38, Biloxi's Breanna Riley grabbed a loose ball at mid-court and didn't hesitate. With three seconds remaining, Riley raced unhindered toward the basket and converted a buzzer-beating layup. Riley scored a game-high 25 points. Whitney Johnson led Gulfport with 11.
St. Martin girls 53, George County 22: Daphane White scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Lady Jackets (13-9, 4-0 Region 7-6A). Taylor Torres added 11 points. Raven Overman grabbed 12 rebounds.
Picayune 70, Stone 51: Stephane Ayangma scored 31 points to lead the Maroon Tide (14-6, 2-1 Region 4-5A). Tony Blankenship, Ahmad Lathan and Marvun Arnold each had 10 points.
Pass Christian 62, Vancleave 42: DeMarcus Boyd scored 13 points, E.J. Belino added 10 for the Pirates (12-7, 5-2 Region 8-4A).
Bay High 66, Moss Point 34: Galen Smith III led the Tigers (17-5, 7-1 Region 8-4A) with 17 points. Darius Wyman added 14.
Newton County Academy 37, Christian Collegiate Academy girls 33: Jill peterman led the Lady Bulldogs (9-5, 3-4) with 17 points, Sam Burleson added 11.
Christian Collegiate Academy 42 Newton County Academy 33: Codie Coffman Hayes led the Bulldogs (6-7, 3-4) with 25 points.
Soccer
West Harrison girls 3, Gautier 0: The Lady Hurricanes got goals from Gabby Vincent, Shareece Rose and Haley Kim. The Lady Hurricanes will host Hattiesburg in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Tuesday.
OLA 7, Resurrection 0: The Lady Crescents got a hattrick from Elizabeth Elkins. Emily Martin Ashlyn Davis Paige Palazzo, and Aubrey Wawrek all scored for the Region 8-1A-2A-3A champions. Wawrek had three assists. Kati Albright had the shutout. OLA will host Clarkdale in the first round of state playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
