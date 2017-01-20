Thibodeaux headed to William Carey

Long Beach track standout Anastasia Thibodeaux signed with William Carey University this week.
She is considered one of the Coast’s top track and cross-country performers.
Thibodeaux is a four-time Region 4-5A Cross-Country individual champion in the 5,000 meter run. She also won the bronze medal in the high jump at the 2016 Class 5A State Meet. She was part of the Lady Bearcats’ 5A 1,600 meter relay team.
Thibodeaux will run track and cross-country scholarship at William Carey.
