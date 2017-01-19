Biloxi’s Hall selected to Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Biloxi football coach Bobby Hall was selected for induction into the Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame.
The MAC made the announcement Thursday. Johnny Barfield, Johnny Hill,Sam Washington and Mike Wilkinson were also chosen for induction.
Hall, 60, just completed his 39th football season as coach, the last two at Biloxi. Hall spent nine seasons as the head coach at Madison Central and also built winners at Amory and Louisville.
“It’s an honor and I’m grateful,” Hall said. “I’ve coached a lot of great teams over year the years. That’s why I’ve been a successful football coach.
Hall has an overall record of 307-97. He was 87-31 at Madison Central. Hall also has stints at Raleigh (1980-83), Amory (1984-89; 93-99), Louisville (1990-92), Wayne County (2000) and Madison Central (2006-14).
After playing for state titles at Amory in 1987 and 1988, Hall won state championships at Louisville in 1991 and Amory in 1994, 1995, 1998. He also spent time as the head coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College (2001-02), the quarterbacks coach at Murray State (2004-05) and the head coach of the now defunct National Indoor Football League’s Tupelo Fire Ants (2003).
During Hall’s two seasons at Biloxi, the Indians’ win total increased each year. The Indians were 3-8 in 2015, 6-6 last year and made the 6A state playoffs.
“I’m elated about the success at Biloxi,” Hall said. “We’re a year ahead of schedule. This program is about to take off. We’ve got a good junior high program. We’ve got a great coaching and great support from the administration.”
Hall is equally proud of his son, Will Hall, being named offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. The younger Hall was a standout quarterback at Amory, High, North Alabama and Northwest CC.
“I’ve always been proud of Will,” Hall said. “We’ve always been close. He’s a good boy who takes after his momma. God has been good to Bobby Hall.”
