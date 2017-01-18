St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan’s going big game hunting

Once the hunted, Myles Brennan is now on the prowl.
The St. Stanislaus quarterback and long-time LSU commit has a new role — one he admits isn’t nearly as stressful.
Brennan knows firsthand what it’s like being a highly sought after recruit. The incessant calls, text messages and direct messages. The seemingly never ending questions — from friends, family and reporters. That’s all behind him now, having re-committed to LSU Dec. 15. Instead, Brennan, who is actually an avid hunter away from the football field, is being tasked with filling LSU’s recruiting class.
His three prime targets are receivers Devonta Smith (Amite, Louisiana) and and Nico Collins (Pinson, Alabama), plus Starkville linebacker Willie Gay.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, all three are four-star recruits with offers from college football’s best. Landing any of the three would be a coup for Brennan and the Tigers.
“The weight is off my shoulders trying to find a school so now I’m trying to help build a stable class of playmakers,” Brennan said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a lot less stressful, but at the same time we’re all part of the class so if I can help get these recruits to commit and come to LSU it’s only going to help.
“We’ll all be able to go in and make an impact.”
New LSU coach Ed Orgeron has a reputation for being a premier recruiter, but Brennan said he hasn’t asked for any pointers.
“I feel like I have a pretty good understanding of what to say,” he joked.
Recent visit
Brennan had an in-home visit with new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger last Thursday. Although they have talked on the phone, it was the first time Canada and LSU’s potential quarterback-of-the-future have met.
“I really like him,” Brennan said. “He just seems like he’s a guy who really knows what he’s talking about and his past speaks for itself if you go back and do research.
“He stresses winning with a lot of points and his offenses do that. In college football that’s important.”
Brennan, much like former SSC coach Bill Conides, is a film nut, always watching whatever game film he can find. He said when Canada was hired at LSU he dined out on Pittsburgh game film.
“I’ve watched a lot and love what I’ve seen,” he said. “I’ve obviously watched the most recent games. The one that stuck out to me obviously was the Clemson game.
“To see them do that against the (eventual) champions — wow.”
Next up
With signing day Feb. 1, only a couple more weeks remain in the 2017 recruiting cycle.
Brennan will spend this weekend on an official visit to LSU, where he’ll undoubtedly test his test his recruiting chops.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments