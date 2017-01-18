George County star athlete commits, chooses ‘first love’ sport

With offers to play both basketball and football on the next level, George County star athlete LaRaymond Spivery chose to go with his first love.
Spivery committed to play basketball for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Tuesday night.
“My heart has always been with basketball,” Spivery said Wednesday. “I just decided to follow my heart.”
Spivery has made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team as a quarterback in football and a point guard in basketball.
Spivery had a huge senior season for the George County football team, leading the Rebels to a 7-5 record and a playoff bid. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 4,376 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 199 times for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.
After helping the George County basketball team reach the state quarterfinals in Jackson last season, Spivery has helped the Rebels get off to another hot start at 15-2.
Spivery is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.
He held basketball offers from Southwest CC and MGCCC and three football offers – Pearl River CC, Southwest CC and MGCCC.
Instead of trying to play both sports, Spivery has decided to stick with one.
“I'm going to put the cleats away and focus on basketball,” he said.
Spivery has always played multiple sports and he thinks that focusing on basketball will help him become a better player.
George County WR commits to PRCC
George County senior receiver Dwan Williams announced Wednesday morning that he has verbally committed to play football at Pearl River Community College.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Williams was one of the better receivers on the Coast the last two seasons.
As a senior, he caught 87 passes for 1,372 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hunter enrolls at EMCC
Former Pascagoula star running back Reginald Hunter has graduated from high school early and enrolled at East Mississippi Community College.
“It was my best option,” Hunter said. “I feel like I can come up here and play and get better interest from Memphis and other Div. I schools.
Hunter also held scholarship offers from Louisville, Louisiana-Lafayette, Jackson State, Nicholls State, Louisiana-Monroe and Tulane.
Hunter leaves Pascagoula as an academic qualifier, meaning he can sign with another school after one season at EMCC.
“After one season, I play to attend a D1 school,” Hunter said.
Hunter joins a team that's not your typical community college football program. EMCC is a traditional power and it is also featured in “Last Chance U,” a Netflix documentary series.
“Everyone talks about 'Last Chance U,' Hunter said. “I was a fan of it, but I didn't watch like everyone else. I came up here because it's a good team and I fit in. The head coach and the running backs coach told me to come up here and I can show my talent.”
Hunter rushed 164 times for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Pascagoula.
Hunter isn't the first Coast prospect to graduate early and enroll at a community college. St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix has enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Community College for the spring semester.
