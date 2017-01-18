High School Sports

January 18, 2017 3:20 PM

Pascagoula’s Reginald Hunter begins his college journey

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Former Pascagoula star running back Reginald Hunter has graduated from high school early and enrolled at East Mississippi Community College.

“It was my best option,” Hunter said. “I feel like I can come up here and play and get better interest from Memphis and other Div. I schools.

Hunter also held scholarship offers from Louisville, Louisiana-Lafayette, Jackson State, Nicholls State, Louisiana-Monroe and Tulane.

Hunter leaves Pascagoula as an academic qualifier, meaning he can sign with another school after one season at EMCC.

“After one season, I play to attend a D1 school,” Hunter said.

Hunter joins a team that's not your typical community college football program. EMCC is a traditional power and it is also featured in “Last Chance U,” a Netflix documentary series.

“Everyone talks about 'Last Chance U,' Hunter said. “I was a fan of it, but I didn't watch like everyone else. I came up here because it's a good team and I fit in. The head coach and the running backs coach told me to come up here and I can show my talent.”

Hunter rushed 164 times for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Pascagoula.

Hunter isn't the first Coast prospect to graduate early and enroll at a community college. St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix has enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Community College for the spring semester.

Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

Pascagoula and Gautier needed overtime decide a dramatic Singing River Classic. Goula won 37-31.

Patrick Magee pmagee@sunherald.com
 

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi

View more video

Sports Videos