Prep roundup: Lady Admirals clinch 8-6A title

The Lady Admirals clinched the Region 8-6A title on Tuesday with a convincing 4-0 win over Biloxi. Alexis Arnoult scored twice and Britton Simpson and Elizabeth Pringle also netted goals. Gracie Weatherly earned the shutout in goal.
Ocean Springs girls 8, George County 0: Kayley Fountain scored four times to pace the Lady Greyhounds (12-6-4). Kaylee Foster, Danielle Pasquini, Emma Hunt and an own goal rounded out the game’s scoring.
Long Beach 2, West Harrison 1: The Bearcats clinched Region 8-5A on Tuesday with a narrow victory. Kai VanCourt scored both Bearcats goals.
Basketball
Harrison Central girls 61, Hancock 37: Chyna Allen and Arie’Anna Norwood each scored 19 points to set the tone for the Red Rebelettes (16-2, 4-0). DaMia Henry added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Allen also recorded eight steals.
Bay girls 54, East Central 45 (OT): Jamaya Galloway and Dasia Barnes each scored 17 points Tuesday night to lead Bay (14-6) past ECHS in overtime. Barnes also pulled down 10 rebounds. Sania Wells led the Lady Hornets with 20 points.
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 38, Wayne Academy 20: Sam Burleson registered a double-double for CCA (9-4, 3-3) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Christian Collegiate Academy boys 52, Wayne Academy 39: Codie Coffman-Hayes and Caleb Whitaker each scored 14 points to lead CCA (5-7, 2-4) to victory Tuesday. Mason Prince also scored 10 points.
Pearl River Central girls 61, Perry Central 16: PRC girls (13-6) rolled Tuesday night, led by Kayla Ryan’s game-high 14-point performance. Harlee Davis added 10 points.
Other scores: Lumberton girls 36, Resurrection 35; Ocean Springs girls 42, George County 18; Moss Point girls 42, Pass Christian 37.
