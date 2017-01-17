George County’s Tyrese Fryfogle turns down Ole Miss for Indiana

On Tuesday morning, choosing between Ole Miss and Indiana was an "even ballgame" for Tyrese Fryfogle.
By Tuesday evening, it was game over.
The athletic George County senior receiver verbally committed to Indiana Tuesday night following an in-home visit from Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Mike DeBord and receivers coach Grant Heard.
"I've been having a good feeling all day that was the place for me," Fryfogle said. "I talked to my family before they came. They came and sat down with my family and grandmother. They talked to everybody. I finally put it out there, told them. I couldn't hold it in much longer."
Fryfogle returned from visiting the Indiana campus Monday night and Ole Miss was suddenly no longer considered the heavy favorite.
He said Tuesday night that he was shutting down his recruitment and that he would no longer make his originally planned visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 27.
Fryfogle was humbled to have three key members of the Indiana staff visit him in Lucedale.
"I was real honored," he said. "I just got back yesterday and they came back and visited my family. That stood out a whole lot. That meant a lot to me."
Fryfogle only had three scholarship offers – Indiana, Ole Miss and Idaho.
It was surprising to his high school head coach, Matt Caldwell, and plenty of others around the George County program that he did not have more suitors.
That lack of attention will only provide more fuel for Fryfogle.
"I'm ready to get up there and prove everybody wrong," he said.
Allen was promoted to Indiana head coach from defensive coordinator after Kevin Wilson was fired from the top job in early December.
On his visit to Bloomington, Fryfogle left confident that the Hoosiers were set to make a turnaround under Allen.
"The motto this weekend was 'Breakout,' Fryfogle said. "Everybody was saying 'Breakout' and 'Fire up' at Indiana. We want to build something special."
Fryfogle's decision is a surprising one considering his dad, Trey, played receiver at Ole Miss from 2000-02.
"My dad, he would like for me to go to Ole Miss," Fryfogle said. "But he wants me to do what's best for me, start my own way. It's hard to turn down Ole Miss because it's my home state, but I had to do what's best for me."
Fryfogle said that Allen touched on the topic of him getting some early playing time at Indiana.
"They told me if I came in and worked hard that I can see the field real early," he said.
As for the long trek from Lucedale to the Indiana campus, Fryfogle said his family was already talking about getting tickets to the Aug. 31 season opener against Ohio State in Bloomington.
"They were so happy for me," Fryfogle said of his family. "They're proud of me. They supported me every step of the way."
