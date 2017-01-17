Ole Miss, Indiana in tough fight for George County receiver

George County senior receiver Tyrese Fryfogle has long considered Ole Miss his favorite, but a visit to Indiana has given him reason to reconsider.
Fryfogle visited the Bloomington campus over the weekend and left impressed.
“I think it's an even ballgame now,” Fryfogle said Tuesday. “The campus impressed me. It was a great atmosphere.
“It was nice. I loved it. I saw everything I needed to see.”
Ole Miss offered Fryfogle in July and Indiana became his second major offer on Jan. 6. His first offer came from Idaho.
Indiana receivers coach/passing game coordinator Grant Heard was the man who offered him at both schools. Heard left Ole Miss in December to join new head coach Tom Allen's staff at Indiana.
Allen, a former Ole Miss assistant, had the chance to sit down with Fryfogle.
“He's got a lot of excitement,” Fryfogle said of the head coach. “He was just saying I'd be a really big help to the program. They treat all guys just like their sons. He said that the program would shape me into a better man outside of football.”
The Indiana staff made a solid impression on Fryfogle.
“I learned way more than I was hoping,” he said. “They had all around the best coaching staff I've met. I just connected with everybody.”
One edge that Indiana has over Ole Miss is the possibility of getting on the field much earlier.
“They don't have as much depth as Ole Miss so I could see more playing time early,” he said. “That would be awesome to play as a true freshman. I know anywhere I go I'm going to have to work hard. I feel like I can earn it with hard work.”
Fryfogle and the rest of the football recruits were in attendance Sunday when the Indiana men's basketball team hosted Rutgers.
“It was one of the craziest experiences I've been through,” Frygogle said. “The fans are crazy, excited.”
Fryfogle visited Indiana with multiple family members and he said they're all supportive about the possibility of him attending college over 700 miles from home.
“They told me they would make games wherever I go,” he said. “They're just real supportive. They understand I've got to do what's best for me.”
Fryfogle is the son of former Ole Miss receiver Trey Fryfogle, who crossed paths with Heard when the two men were on Ole Miss football team in 2000.
Tyrese Fryfogle doesn't plan to make a decision until after he makes his official visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 28.
“I'll probably sleep on it and take the visit to Ole Miss and see what happens,” he said. “I'll see what I'm feeling after that.”
Ole Miss offensive line coach Matt Luke, a Gulfport native, continues to recruit Tyrese Fryfogle, who said he hasn't yet talked with new receivers coach Jacob Peeler.
South Alabama has tried to talk Tyrese Fryfogle into making a visit this upcoming week, but he's undecided on whether he will make the trip.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver caught 89 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, earning his second consecutive selection to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
