Cleveland Indians prospect Bobby Bradley hosting free youth baseball camp

Cleveland Indians prospect and former Harrison Central slugger Bobby Bradley is hosting his second free youth baseball clinic on Feb. 11.
Registration will begin at Harrison Central at 8 a.m. with the camp running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The camp is open to anyone ages 8-14 and will include lunch and raffles at 1 p.m. The deadline to register is Feb. 3.
Last year’s inaugural camp included instruction from former Coast standouts and retired MLB players Matt Lawton and Barry Lyons.
Bradley is considered one of the top power hitters in all of minor league baseball. Drafted out of HCHS in the third round in 2014, Bradley spent all of 2016 with High-A Lynchburg, where he hit .235 with a career-high 29 homers and 102 RBIs. In three seasons, Bradley has hit 64 homers and 244 RBIs with a .265 batting average.
For more information about the camp, contact Scotty Berkowitz at 228-233-0619.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
