Long Beach track performs well at McNeese State event

The Long Beach indoor track & field team finished in fifth place out of 34 high schools at the McNeese State Indoor Track & Field Meet held in Lake Charles, La., this past weekend.
Anastasia Thibodeaux led Long Beach in overall scoring, finishing third in the girls high jump and was part of the 2-mile relay squad.
The leading scorer for Long Beach in the individual running events was Destini Pickens, who finished third in the 400-meter dash. Brooklyn Biancamano also placed fifth in the 1-mile run and sixth in the 800-meter run.
Top finishers for the Long Beach boys were Elijah Page and James Dickerson in the 1-mile run and Chase Burkley in the 800-meter and 1-mile runs.
With two weeks remaining in the indoor season, Long Beach holds top Class 5A marks in Mississippi in six indoor track & field events.
The final indoor event is set for Jan. 27-28 in Birmingham, Ala.
